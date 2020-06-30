18728 E EGRET Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This move-in ready single story, split floor plan home is located in the desirable Cortina subdivision of Queen Creek! Upon arrival, you'll notice the split 3 car garage, the single car garage is perfect for a work space or storage! Both garages have entries to the home. Additional parking off the driveway with an RV gate as well! Once you enter the homes open foyer, you'll find the formal dining room, open living area, gourmet open kitchen with large island and granite countertops, walk-in pantry. The living space off the kitchen features a gas fireplace and built-ins with recessed lighting. The hallway from the kitchen leads to a powder room for guests, 3 bright, spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual vanity sinks, and the attached single car garage entrance. The Master Bedroom is situated on the other side of the home, near the large laundry room with ample counter space, cabinetry, and a sink- which also leads to the spacious 2 car garage. Large master bathroom with a walk-in shower, large soaking tub, and master closet. The backyard has ample covered patio space for entertaining, an open grassy area, and an oasis pool secured by a gate with an upgraded water feature leading to the large side-yard. Great floor plan in an even better neighborhood, come see this one before it sells!