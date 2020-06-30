All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 18728 E EGRET Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
18728 E EGRET Circle
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

18728 E EGRET Circle

18728 East Egret Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18728 East Egret Circle, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This move-in ready single story, split floor plan home is located in the desirable Cortina subdivision of Queen Creek! Upon arrival, you'll notice the split 3 car garage, the single car garage is perfect for a work space or storage! Both garages have entries to the home. Additional parking off the driveway with an RV gate as well! Once you enter the homes open foyer, you'll find the formal dining room, open living area, gourmet open kitchen with large island and granite countertops, walk-in pantry. The living space off the kitchen features a gas fireplace and built-ins with recessed lighting. The hallway from the kitchen leads to a powder room for guests, 3 bright, spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual vanity sinks, and the attached single car garage entrance. The Master Bedroom is situated on the other side of the home, near the large laundry room with ample counter space, cabinetry, and a sink- which also leads to the spacious 2 car garage. Large master bathroom with a walk-in shower, large soaking tub, and master closet. The backyard has ample covered patio space for entertaining, an open grassy area, and an oasis pool secured by a gate with an upgraded water feature leading to the large side-yard. Great floor plan in an even better neighborhood, come see this one before it sells!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18728 E EGRET Circle have any available units?
18728 E EGRET Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18728 E EGRET Circle have?
Some of 18728 E EGRET Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18728 E EGRET Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18728 E EGRET Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18728 E EGRET Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18728 E EGRET Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 18728 E EGRET Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18728 E EGRET Circle offers parking.
Does 18728 E EGRET Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18728 E EGRET Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18728 E EGRET Circle have a pool?
Yes, 18728 E EGRET Circle has a pool.
Does 18728 E EGRET Circle have accessible units?
No, 18728 E EGRET Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18728 E EGRET Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18728 E EGRET Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 18728 E EGRET Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 18728 E EGRET Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College