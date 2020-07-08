All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 18680 E Cattle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
18680 E Cattle Dr
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

18680 E Cattle Dr

18680 East Cattle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18680 East Cattle Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18680 E Cattle Dr Available 12/13/19 CORTINA SUBDIVISION WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES!!! - This 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 Bath home comes with lots of custom upgrades for comfortable family living in upscale Cortina subdivision, and is centrally located near schools, parks and common areas. The floor plan separates the living & family room with an open kitchen and the kitchen comes with nice appliances & custom concrete slab counter tops. All bedrooms are upstairs with a loft that features a custom desk and a unique hallway design element. The master bath has a dual raised vanity with double sinks, and separate shower & tub. The backyard features a BBQ island and covered patio and the three car garage feature is tandem with access to the back yard. This one is very unique.

(RLNE4059079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18680 E Cattle Dr have any available units?
18680 E Cattle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18680 E Cattle Dr have?
Some of 18680 E Cattle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18680 E Cattle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18680 E Cattle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18680 E Cattle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18680 E Cattle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18680 E Cattle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18680 E Cattle Dr offers parking.
Does 18680 E Cattle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18680 E Cattle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18680 E Cattle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18680 E Cattle Dr has a pool.
Does 18680 E Cattle Dr have accessible units?
No, 18680 E Cattle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18680 E Cattle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18680 E Cattle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18680 E Cattle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18680 E Cattle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College