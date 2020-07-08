Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

18680 E Cattle Dr Available 12/13/19 CORTINA SUBDIVISION WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES!!! - This 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 Bath home comes with lots of custom upgrades for comfortable family living in upscale Cortina subdivision, and is centrally located near schools, parks and common areas. The floor plan separates the living & family room with an open kitchen and the kitchen comes with nice appliances & custom concrete slab counter tops. All bedrooms are upstairs with a loft that features a custom desk and a unique hallway design element. The master bath has a dual raised vanity with double sinks, and separate shower & tub. The backyard features a BBQ island and covered patio and the three car garage feature is tandem with access to the back yard. This one is very unique.



(RLNE4059079)