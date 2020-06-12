/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM
68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1491 Copper Basin Road
1491 Copper Basin Road, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2856 sqft
Two Story Three Bedroom with Amazing Views ~ S. Prescott - Two story home with almost 2,900 sf of living space with endless views to the south and new carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
357 Dreamweaver Drive
357 Dreamweaver Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2420 sqft
357 Dreamweaver Drive Available 07/09/20 BEAUTIFUL PRESCOTT HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING PLEASE CALL THE CURRENT TENANT AT (706) 633-3384. This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,420 sq. ft.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
428 Isabelle Lane
428 Isabelle Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2442 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN BLOOMING HILLS ESTATES COMING SOON!!! - This wonderful custom home has so much to offer! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor-plan and raised ceilings. Large living room with a cozy gas fireplace and lots of windows for natural light.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4950 Hornet Dr
4950 Hornet Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
3 bedroom home in Yavapai Hills - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage spacious home in Yavapai Hills, split floor plan, fireplace, 1848 sq ft, fenced side yard, close to clubhouse, park and tennis courts, utlilty/art room, no pets For more information
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1182 Ravens Court
1182 Ravens Court, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2039 sqft
1182 Ravens Court Available 06/24/20 Welcome to the Pines! - Live on one level in this custom 2,039 square foot home in Timber Ridge.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
207 N Alarcon St
207 North Alarcon Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with extra parking off the back of the property. Pricing is for a 1 yr. lease only. 2 % city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility including sanitation service.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
904 Oak Terrace Dr
904 Oak Terrace, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 904 Oak Terrace Dr in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1263 Crown Ridge Drive
1263 Crown Ridge Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
TOWNHOME 3 BDRM 2 BA 1811 SQFT. MANY UPGRADES: FLOORING, GRANITE, CABINET NEW CARPET, SPACIOUS HOME HAS A 2 CAR EXTENDED FOR EXTRA STORAGE. FRIG, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & GAS COOKING. GAR FIREPLACE IN LARGE LIVING ROOM. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
212 Mimosa Circle
212 Mimosa Cir, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1987 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, All electric, 2 car detached garage, storage shed, fenced yard. Air Conditioning, tenant pays all utilities. Washer/Dryer included in garage. Possible dog with owner approval .
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3066 Mountain Lake Drive
3066 Mountain Lake Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1105 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath. 1 Car carport with storage room. Evap Cooling, tenant pays all utilities. No pets, assistance animal only. Manufactured home. Washer/Dryer available.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
546 Bruces Corner Street
546 Bruces Corner, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
Great short-term fully furnished rental. 1 month min to max of 12 mos. Dog friendly with Owner approval. All new flooring. Beautiful yard - fully fenced in backyard. All on one level. Mature shade trees. Great location - centrally located.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1046 Whipple Street
1046 Whipple Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Newly remodelled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two designated parking spots and private patio. Shared laundry room. WATER, SEWER. TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT. Great location! Close to dining, grocery stores, hospital, and shopping.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1805 BRIDGE PARK Place
1805 Bridge Park Pl, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
4541 sqft
This is a fully furnished and appointed executive rental. It is the lower level of a lovely two story home on a hill and four acres of pines in a very private community.Gorgeous finishes , with a separate patio, and all the ammenities you will need.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
516 Goshawk Way
516 Goshawk Way, Prescott, AZ
Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
401 Canyon Springs Road
401 Canyon Springs Road, Prescott, AZ
Wonderfully located spacious home with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Walk to downtown! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and great deck and covered patio for entertaining! Corner lot with great access, and fenced backyard.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1924 Rocky Dells Drive
1924 Rocky Dells Drive, Prescott, AZ
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2071 Thumb Butte Road
2071 Thumb Butte Road, Prescott, AZ
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
237 South Hardin Street
237 South Hardin Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2293 Sandia Drive
2293 Sandia Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
202 North Pleasant Street
202 North Pleasant Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1070 Canary Drive
1070 Canary Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1545 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
