736 S. Montezuma Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

GREAT APARTMENT NEAR DOWNTOWN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with huge covered deck and gorgeous views of Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain. This home is surrounded by trees giving you the feel of a rural setting yet you are just 1 mile from the historic Prescott Courthouse Square. New interior paint, new flooring in the kitchen, refinished cabinetry, large living room with a cozy wood stove. Nice kitchen with all appliances. Washer/dryer included. Two car carport parking space. Minutes to grocery stores, entertainment, and medical.



Terms:

No Smoking

Pets- AAO

No College Students

12 month lease minimum

2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent



Move In Costs:

$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)

$100 administration fee

$150 carpet cleaning fee

$10 monthly maintenance call center fee

Deposit may be equivalent to one months rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one months rent

Rent/and or prorated rent



Heating: Gas

Cooling: Evaporative



Utilities:

Tenant Pays

Electric-APS

Gas- Unisource

Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott



HOA: none



Appliances include: Refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, washer and dryer



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition



Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!



