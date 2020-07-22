All apartments in Prescott
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

538 Lincoln Ave - 1C

538 Lincoln Ave · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

538 Lincoln Ave, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Features:
Bedrooms- 2
Bathrooms- 1
Size-Approx. 850 sq. ft.
Pets-A.A.O. only

Fees:
Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable
Deposit- same as first month's rent
Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00
Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.00
Pets- If applicable $250.00 per pet

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, our office is taking precautions in order to ensure the safety of our clients, tenants, and ourselves. Part of these safety measures is the suspension of all showings until further notice. To ensure that we can still show properties safely, we are providing links to video walkthroughs as well as extensive photographs for tenants to look at.

Lincoln 2Bed/1 Bath Unit Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1RKookuMj6-yvf0YsUhrx06x4cfJ9rMva

WWW.BEARCREEKPMG.COM
Phone: (928)420-4562

We Do Not Rent Properties Sight Unseen. Availability date is approximate and subject to change.

Coin-op laundry on premises, backyard clothes line, No pets, No smoking, Individual reserved parking spaces. No AC. Window AC units available in each apartment. Water, Sewer, and trash included. Ground Floor Unit.
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:
Apartment complex in beautiful Prescott Arizona.

Units: Units 1 on ground floor & units 2 on second floor:

1A-3BD/2BA-1000 Sq.Ft
1B-2BD/1BA-850 Sq. Ft
1C-2BD/2BA-850 Sq. Ft.

2A-2BD/1BA-850 Sq. Ft.
2B-2BD/1BA-850 Sq. Ft.
2C-2BD/1BA-850 Sq. Ft.
2D-2BD/1BA-850 Sq. Ft.

On-site Laundry & Parking
Pets-A.A.O only
Tenants must have renters insurance

Fees': Prescott rental tax 2.75%
Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable
Deposit- same as first month's rent
First months rent
Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00
Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.00
A.A.O- no fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

