538 Lincoln Ave - 1C

Features:

Bedrooms- 2

Bathrooms- 1

Size-Approx. 850 sq. ft.

Pets-A.A.O. only



Fees:

Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable

Deposit- same as first month's rent

Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00

Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.00

Pets- If applicable $250.00 per pet



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, our office is taking precautions in order to ensure the safety of our clients, tenants, and ourselves. Part of these safety measures is the suspension of all showings until further notice. To ensure that we can still show properties safely, we are providing links to video walkthroughs as well as extensive photographs for tenants to look at.



Lincoln 2Bed/1 Bath Unit Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1RKookuMj6-yvf0YsUhrx06x4cfJ9rMva



WWW.BEARCREEKPMG.COM

Phone: (928)420-4562



We Do Not Rent Properties Sight Unseen. Availability date is approximate and subject to change.



Coin-op laundry on premises, backyard clothes line, No pets, No smoking, Individual reserved parking spaces. No AC. Window AC units available in each apartment. Water, Sewer, and trash included. Ground Floor Unit.

Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:

Apartment complex in beautiful Prescott Arizona.



Units: Units 1 on ground floor & units 2 on second floor:



1A-3BD/2BA-1000 Sq.Ft

1B-2BD/1BA-850 Sq. Ft

1C-2BD/2BA-850 Sq. Ft.



2A-2BD/1BA-850 Sq. Ft.

2B-2BD/1BA-850 Sq. Ft.

2C-2BD/1BA-850 Sq. Ft.

2D-2BD/1BA-850 Sq. Ft.



Pets-A.A.O only

Tenants must have renters insurance



Fees': Prescott rental tax 2.75%

