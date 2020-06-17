All apartments in Prescott
Find more places like 4950 Hornet Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott, AZ
/
4950 Hornet Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4950 Hornet Dr

4950 Hornet Drive · (928) 775-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prescott
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4950 Hornet Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4950 Hornet Dr · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
3 bedroom home in Yavapai Hills - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage spacious home in Yavapai Hills, split floor plan, fireplace, 1848 sq ft, fenced side yard, close to clubhouse, park and tennis courts, utlilty/art room, no pets
For more information on property or questions call 928-775-0400
Property Offered by:
USA Real Estate & Property Management LLC
3661 N Robert Rd.
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Office: 928-775-0400
Fax: 928-775-0404

All utilities are to be transferred into tenant's name prior to move in and all payments are tenant responsibility.
Proof of renters insurance policy must be provided prior to lease signing to avoid monthly fee of $9.50
Properties are shown by appointment only.
Deposits are required.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities & city rental tax, where applicable.
Application fee: $35 per adult
Admin fee: $5 a month
Application process includes but is not limited to: background check, credit check & rental verification.
Applications are available on our website: www.rentwithusa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4179148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 Hornet Dr have any available units?
4950 Hornet Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4950 Hornet Dr have?
Some of 4950 Hornet Dr's amenities include garage, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Hornet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Hornet Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Hornet Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4950 Hornet Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 4950 Hornet Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4950 Hornet Dr does offer parking.
Does 4950 Hornet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 Hornet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Hornet Dr have a pool?
No, 4950 Hornet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4950 Hornet Dr have accessible units?
No, 4950 Hornet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Hornet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 Hornet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4950 Hornet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4950 Hornet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4950 Hornet Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Dog Friendly Apartments
Prescott Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZNew River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Yavapai CollegeGateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity