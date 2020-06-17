4950 Hornet Dr

Amenities

garage tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage tennis court

3 bedroom home in Yavapai Hills - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage spacious home in Yavapai Hills, split floor plan, fireplace, 1848 sq ft, fenced side yard, close to clubhouse, park and tennis courts, utlilty/art room, no pets

For more information on property or questions call 928-775-0400

Property Offered by:

USA Real Estate & Property Management LLC

3661 N Robert Rd.

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Office: 928-775-0400

Fax: 928-775-0404



All utilities are to be transferred into tenant's name prior to move in and all payments are tenant responsibility.

Proof of renters insurance policy must be provided prior to lease signing to avoid monthly fee of $9.50

Properties are shown by appointment only.

Deposits are required.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities & city rental tax, where applicable.

Application fee: $35 per adult

Admin fee: $5 a month

Application process includes but is not limited to: background check, credit check & rental verification.

Applications are available on our website: www.rentwithusa.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4179148)