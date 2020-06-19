All apartments in Prescott
3185 Shekinah Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

3185 Shekinah Drive

3185 Shekinah Drive · (623) 889-7727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3185 Shekinah Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3185 Shekinah Drive · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*** 2 bedroom / 2 bath + Den in desired Willow Lake Subdivision *** - You will love this 2 bedroom plus office (could be 3rd bedroom) with built ins and 2 bath double wide manufactured home in the heart of Prescott. Views! Great location - Near shopping, Willow Lake with walking paths, the Heritage Zoo, Pioneer Park and more. Nice open floorplan with large living room, dining area with built in hutch and kitchen. Kitchen offers breakfast bar and all appliances. Laundry room with washer & Dryer included. Screen front deck/ AZ room with views! Long carport with Storage room.

Heating & Cooling: Evaporative Cooling and ceiling fans. Gas central heat.

Tenant pays all utilties
Electric - APS
Gas - Unisource
Water, sewer & Trash - City of Prescott

Terms:
Year lease
No smoking
1 small pet ok - under 40 pounds

2.75% Rental tax will be added to rental amount monthly.

Call United Metro Properties at 623-889-7727 to view this lovely home.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5742856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3185 Shekinah Drive have any available units?
3185 Shekinah Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3185 Shekinah Drive have?
Some of 3185 Shekinah Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3185 Shekinah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3185 Shekinah Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3185 Shekinah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3185 Shekinah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3185 Shekinah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3185 Shekinah Drive does offer parking.
Does 3185 Shekinah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3185 Shekinah Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3185 Shekinah Drive have a pool?
No, 3185 Shekinah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3185 Shekinah Drive have accessible units?
No, 3185 Shekinah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3185 Shekinah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3185 Shekinah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3185 Shekinah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3185 Shekinah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
