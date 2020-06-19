3185 Shekinah Drive

Amenities

*** 2 bedroom / 2 bath + Den in desired Willow Lake Subdivision *** - You will love this 2 bedroom plus office (could be 3rd bedroom) with built ins and 2 bath double wide manufactured home in the heart of Prescott. Views! Great location - Near shopping, Willow Lake with walking paths, the Heritage Zoo, Pioneer Park and more. Nice open floorplan with large living room, dining area with built in hutch and kitchen. Kitchen offers breakfast bar and all appliances. Laundry room with washer & Dryer included. Screen front deck/ AZ room with views! Long carport with Storage room.



Heating & Cooling: Evaporative Cooling and ceiling fans. Gas central heat.



Tenant pays all utilties

Electric - APS

Gas - Unisource

Water, sewer & Trash - City of Prescott



Terms:

Year lease

No smoking

1 small pet ok - under 40 pounds



2.75% Rental tax will be added to rental amount monthly.



Call United Metro Properties at 623-889-7727 to view this lovely home.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



