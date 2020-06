Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOVE VIEWS? LOVE PINE TREES? YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2 BA, 1764 SQFT BEAUTY. THERE IS A VIEW FROM ALMOST EVERY WINDOW. NEW CARPET, LARGE KITCHEN, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING. MST HAS SOAKING TUB AND 2 SINKS ONE IN BATHROOM AND ONE RIGHT OFF MASTER BEDROOM. HUGE WALK IN. 2ND BDRM SPLIT FLOOR PLAN CAN BE LIKE A SECOND MASTER. WANT A LOT OF PRIVACY? YOU NEED TO CHECK THIS HOUSE OUT! SORRY NO STUDENTS