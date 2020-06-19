Amenities

1182 Ravens Court Available 06/24/20 Welcome to the Pines! - Live on one level in this custom 2,039 square foot home in Timber Ridge. The open kitchen features tile counters, an island with sitting area, a large breakfast nook and opens to the dining room. The living room adjoins the formal dining room and has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The master suite has a large bedroom, garden tub, walk in shower, throne room, dual sink vanity and giant walk in closet. There is also a half bath, laundry room, garage and patio access. The upstairs has a Jack and Jill setup with 2 guest bedrooms separated by a full guest bath. This home is situated on 0.45 of an acre which is beautifully landscaped, has mature ponderosa pine trees and outdoor living spaces. There is also an oversized 2 car garage.



HOA: Timber Ridge - Community Amenities Included. Pool, tennis and clubhouse. HOA Rules and CC&R's apply.



Heating: Forced gas.

Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.



Appliances include: refrigerator, gas cook top, wall oven, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, central vacuum, laundry units are included (dryer is gas).



Utilities:

Tenant Pays.

Electric – APS.

Natural Gas – Unisource.

Water, Sewer, Trash - City of Prescott.



Terms:

No smoking.

No pets.

AAO

No college students.

Year lease.

2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$330 carpet cleaning fee

$100 administrative fee

Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.

Rent and/or prorated rent.

City of Prescott tax.

Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).



Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.



To schedule a showing first you must:

Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).

Step 2. - Review the photos

Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour

Step 4 - Review the availability date

Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.

Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.

Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.

Step 8 - Conduct a self showing

Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.

Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



(RLNE2295880)