All apartments in Prescott
Find more places like 1182 Ravens Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott, AZ
/
1182 Ravens Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1182 Ravens Court

1182 Ravens Court · (928) 771-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prescott
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1182 Ravens Court, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1182 Ravens Court · Avail. Jun 24

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
1182 Ravens Court Available 06/24/20 Welcome to the Pines! - Live on one level in this custom 2,039 square foot home in Timber Ridge. The open kitchen features tile counters, an island with sitting area, a large breakfast nook and opens to the dining room. The living room adjoins the formal dining room and has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The master suite has a large bedroom, garden tub, walk in shower, throne room, dual sink vanity and giant walk in closet. There is also a half bath, laundry room, garage and patio access. The upstairs has a Jack and Jill setup with 2 guest bedrooms separated by a full guest bath. This home is situated on 0.45 of an acre which is beautifully landscaped, has mature ponderosa pine trees and outdoor living spaces. There is also an oversized 2 car garage.

HOA: Timber Ridge - Community Amenities Included. Pool, tennis and clubhouse. HOA Rules and CC&R's apply.

Heating: Forced gas.
Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.

Appliances include: refrigerator, gas cook top, wall oven, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, central vacuum, laundry units are included (dryer is gas).

Utilities:
Tenant Pays.
Electric – APS.
Natural Gas – Unisource.
Water, Sewer, Trash - City of Prescott.

Terms:
No smoking.
No pets.
AAO
No college students.
Year lease.
2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$330 carpet cleaning fee
$100 administrative fee
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
City of Prescott tax.
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2295880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Ravens Court have any available units?
1182 Ravens Court has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1182 Ravens Court have?
Some of 1182 Ravens Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 Ravens Court currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Ravens Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Ravens Court pet-friendly?
No, 1182 Ravens Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 1182 Ravens Court offer parking?
Yes, 1182 Ravens Court does offer parking.
Does 1182 Ravens Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1182 Ravens Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Ravens Court have a pool?
Yes, 1182 Ravens Court has a pool.
Does 1182 Ravens Court have accessible units?
No, 1182 Ravens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Ravens Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1182 Ravens Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1182 Ravens Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1182 Ravens Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1182 Ravens Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Dog Friendly Apartments
Prescott Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZNew River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Yavapai CollegeGateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity