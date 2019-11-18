All apartments in Prescott Valley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

7242 E. Night Watch Way

7242 Night Watch Way · (928) 771-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7242 Night Watch Way, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Stoneridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7242 E. Night Watch Way · Avail. Jul 17

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
7242 E. Night Watch Way Available 07/17/20 Home for Rent in Stoneridge. - Please do NOT disturb current occupant. Thanks.

Live in this 2005 built, 1842 square foot home in Stoneridge Ridge. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Downstairs is the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile counters, custom backsplash, maple cabinets and pantry. The kitchens adjoins the dining area and living room with custom tile work, it also accesses the covered patio. The large master suite features a large bedroom, dual vanity sink, walk in closet and bathroom. Downstairs there is another bedroom and bath, laundry and access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms and another bathroom. The exterior has a fenced side and backyard, covered patio and landscaping.

Stoneridge HOA and CCR’s Apply. Includes the use of Club House, Fitness Center, Meeting Room, Pools, Spa and Tennis. The Golf Course is Public.

Heating: Forced gas.
Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.

Appliances include: refrigerator, built in microwave, electric range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, laundry hookups (units are not included, electric for dryer).

Utilities:
Tenant Pays.
Electric - APS.
Natural Gas - Unisource.
Water, Sewer - Prescott Valley.

Trash paid by owner.

Terms:
No smoking.
Pets negotiable. 2 max. No banned dogs breeds or dogs with a bite history.
College students welcome.
Year lease.
Renters insurance required.

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$82.50 carpet cleaning fee
$100 administrative fee
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/mon for each additional pet (if applicable).

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

(RLNE1828914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

