9674 W VOGEL Avenue

Desirable Twin home for lease in Sun Air Estates 55+, 1194 Sq. Ft. 2 bedrooms with 1.75 bathrooms. Ceiling fans in living room, dining area and both bedrooms. This community is centrally located near the 101 freeway, Park West shopping center, Harkins theaters, Desert Diamond West Valley Casino, Cardinals and Coyotes stadium. All appliances, washer, dryer, refrigerator, flat top stove and microwave are included. This home has a one car garage and inside laundry room w/washtub, plus an enclosed AZ room. Community pool and activity center with putting green and Bocce Ball court. There is an Orange tree in back yard and low maintenance front and rear yards. Minimum 12 month lease. Application under documents tab. Call, text or email agent before showing.