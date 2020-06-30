All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9674 W VOGEL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9674 W VOGEL Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

9674 W VOGEL Avenue

9674 West Vogel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9674 West Vogel Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Sun Air Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
media room
Desirable Twin home for lease in Sun Air Estates 55+, 1194 Sq. Ft. 2 bedrooms with 1.75 bathrooms. Ceiling fans in living room, dining area and both bedrooms. This community is centrally located near the 101 freeway, Park West shopping center, Harkins theaters, Desert Diamond West Valley Casino, Cardinals and Coyotes stadium. All appliances, washer, dryer, refrigerator, flat top stove and microwave are included. This home has a one car garage and inside laundry room w/washtub, plus an enclosed AZ room. Community pool and activity center with putting green and Bocce Ball court. There is an Orange tree in back yard and low maintenance front and rear yards. Minimum 12 month lease. Application under documents tab. Call, text or email agent before showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9674 W VOGEL Avenue have any available units?
9674 W VOGEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9674 W VOGEL Avenue have?
Some of 9674 W VOGEL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9674 W VOGEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9674 W VOGEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9674 W VOGEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9674 W VOGEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9674 W VOGEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9674 W VOGEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 9674 W VOGEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9674 W VOGEL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9674 W VOGEL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9674 W VOGEL Avenue has a pool.
Does 9674 W VOGEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9674 W VOGEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9674 W VOGEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9674 W VOGEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College