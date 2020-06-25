All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
9551 W Harmony Ln
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

9551 W Harmony Ln

9551 West Harmony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9551 West Harmony Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Camino Lago South

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bed home plus den / loft in great condition in Peoria Voted # 1 City to live in Arizona!! - Gorgeous Newer 4 bedroom North Peoria home in well established community!! Best Schools in USA!! Liberty High School, BASIS, Candeo, Great Hearts, Best Public Schools and High Schools!! Exquisite flooring, expansive ceiling heights, and neutral paint throughout. Come in and look at the kitchen with rich cabinetry, a large eat-in kitchen island, stunning granite, and nice backsplash. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom and 2 other large bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms. Nice sized loft. Large Backyard with grass and plants. All stainless steel appliances, Double door Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Dryer set like new!!...Great Value!! MUST SEE!! City of Peoria ... Voted # 1 City to live in Arizona!!

(RLNE4797880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9551 W Harmony Ln have any available units?
9551 W Harmony Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9551 W Harmony Ln have?
Some of 9551 W Harmony Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9551 W Harmony Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9551 W Harmony Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9551 W Harmony Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9551 W Harmony Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9551 W Harmony Ln offer parking?
No, 9551 W Harmony Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9551 W Harmony Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9551 W Harmony Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9551 W Harmony Ln have a pool?
No, 9551 W Harmony Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9551 W Harmony Ln have accessible units?
No, 9551 W Harmony Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9551 W Harmony Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9551 W Harmony Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
