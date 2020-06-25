9551 W Harmony Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bed home plus den / loft in great condition in Peoria Voted # 1 City to live in Arizona!! - Gorgeous Newer 4 bedroom North Peoria home in well established community!! Best Schools in USA!! Liberty High School, BASIS, Candeo, Great Hearts, Best Public Schools and High Schools!! Exquisite flooring, expansive ceiling heights, and neutral paint throughout. Come in and look at the kitchen with rich cabinetry, a large eat-in kitchen island, stunning granite, and nice backsplash. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom and 2 other large bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms. Nice sized loft. Large Backyard with grass and plants. All stainless steel appliances, Double door Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Dryer set like new!!...Great Value!! MUST SEE!! City of Peoria ... Voted # 1 City to live in Arizona!!



(RLNE4797880)