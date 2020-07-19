9262 W MARY ANN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking putting green garage

Terrific Neighborhood -Walk to Schools & Parks, Generous Open Floor Plan w/Soaring Ceilings. Cooks Gourmet Kit w/Corian Countertops, Island Breakfast Bar, Pantry & Upgraded Appliances with flat cooktop. Relax in Your Family Room or Entertain In Combo Living/Dining Room. Master Suite is Downstairs w/Jetted Tub AND Separate Shower, Giant walk-in Closet. Other Bedrooms upstairs with Ceiling Fans, a Den and Office Nook. Tile and Carpeting. Beautifully Landscaped Low Maintenance Front and Back Yards with Oversize Covered Patio, putting green, fire pit and Gazebo! 2 Car Garage with Lots of Cabinetry, RV Gate. Only thing missing is YOU! Sorry, NO CATS.