Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9262 W MARY ANN Drive

9262 West Mary Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9262 West Mary Ann Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
putting green
garage
Terrific Neighborhood -Walk to Schools & Parks, Generous Open Floor Plan w/Soaring Ceilings. Cooks Gourmet Kit w/Corian Countertops, Island Breakfast Bar, Pantry & Upgraded Appliances with flat cooktop. Relax in Your Family Room or Entertain In Combo Living/Dining Room. Master Suite is Downstairs w/Jetted Tub AND Separate Shower, Giant walk-in Closet. Other Bedrooms upstairs with Ceiling Fans, a Den and Office Nook. Tile and Carpeting. Beautifully Landscaped Low Maintenance Front and Back Yards with Oversize Covered Patio, putting green, fire pit and Gazebo! 2 Car Garage with Lots of Cabinetry, RV Gate. Only thing missing is YOU! Sorry, NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9262 W MARY ANN Drive have any available units?
9262 W MARY ANN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9262 W MARY ANN Drive have?
Some of 9262 W MARY ANN Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9262 W MARY ANN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9262 W MARY ANN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9262 W MARY ANN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9262 W MARY ANN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9262 W MARY ANN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9262 W MARY ANN Drive offers parking.
Does 9262 W MARY ANN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9262 W MARY ANN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9262 W MARY ANN Drive have a pool?
No, 9262 W MARY ANN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9262 W MARY ANN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9262 W MARY ANN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9262 W MARY ANN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9262 W MARY ANN Drive has units with dishwashers.
