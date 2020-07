Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fabulous 4 Bedroom Home in prime location. The interior is in the process of being painted. Tiled floors in the halls, laundry room, baths, kitchen and family room. Newer wood flooring everywhere else including bedrooms. Large eat-in kitchen with island & pantry. Master Suite has large walk-in closet. Spacious Master Bath with dual sinks, separate shower & tub. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.