Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

9201 W KIMBERLY Way

9201 West Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Location

9201 West Kimberly Way, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
SPACIOUS home in Westbrook Village! 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home. 4TH bedroom can be an office or sewing room. Updated kitchen with lots of counter space, custom cabinetry, insinkerator, mini fridge, lazy susan, kitchen island. Saltillo tile and ceiling fans throughout. Half of the home has 36'' doorways. Extra large family room can double as a workout room. Work out on the treadmill overlooking the lush green golf course. Entertaining is a blast in this home. Enjoy morning coffee in the enclosed Arizona room overlooking the golf course. Entertaining is ideal. Enjoy BBQs and a soak in the heated hot tub. Close to shopping, freeway access, entertainment and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9201 W KIMBERLY Way have any available units?
9201 W KIMBERLY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9201 W KIMBERLY Way have?
Some of 9201 W KIMBERLY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9201 W KIMBERLY Way currently offering any rent specials?
9201 W KIMBERLY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9201 W KIMBERLY Way pet-friendly?
No, 9201 W KIMBERLY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9201 W KIMBERLY Way offer parking?
Yes, 9201 W KIMBERLY Way offers parking.
Does 9201 W KIMBERLY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9201 W KIMBERLY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9201 W KIMBERLY Way have a pool?
No, 9201 W KIMBERLY Way does not have a pool.
Does 9201 W KIMBERLY Way have accessible units?
No, 9201 W KIMBERLY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9201 W KIMBERLY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9201 W KIMBERLY Way has units with dishwashers.
