9201 W KIMBERLY Way

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill hot tub

SPACIOUS home in Westbrook Village! 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home. 4TH bedroom can be an office or sewing room. Updated kitchen with lots of counter space, custom cabinetry, insinkerator, mini fridge, lazy susan, kitchen island. Saltillo tile and ceiling fans throughout. Half of the home has 36'' doorways. Extra large family room can double as a workout room. Work out on the treadmill overlooking the lush green golf course. Entertaining is a blast in this home. Enjoy morning coffee in the enclosed Arizona room overlooking the golf course. Entertaining is ideal. Enjoy BBQs and a soak in the heated hot tub. Close to shopping, freeway access, entertainment and dining.