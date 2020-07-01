9145 W CHINO Drive

Amenities

Immaculate home, nicely furnished, tastefully decorated & move-in ready with everything you need! N/S exposure on a corner lot that sides & backs up to a common area. The Aurora model features a Split-Master Floor Plan & Huge Great Room with Soaring Ceilings! Formal Dining off the Spacious Kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters & overlooking the Beautiful Green Belt. Get that Golf Course Feel without the golf balls! Den / Office off the Great Room. The Master Suite has a King Size Bed & bath includes Dual sinks & Shower. Guest Room has 2 Twin Beds. Westbrook Village is an Age Restricted Active Adult Golf Community offering 2 Amazing Golf Courses, Club House, Recreation Center, Pools, Spa, Work Out Facility, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Arts & Crafts. 2 Car Garage. 6 or 12 month lease. Landlord pays for landscaping.

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Fully furnished and will not be removed.

6 or 12 month minimum lease.

Not a seasonal rental.