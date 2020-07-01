All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

9145 W CHINO Drive

9145 West Chino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9145 West Chino Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate home, nicely furnished, tastefully decorated & move-in ready with everything you need! N/S exposure on a corner lot that sides & backs up to a common area. The Aurora model features a Split-Master Floor Plan & Huge Great Room with Soaring Ceilings! Formal Dining off the Spacious Kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters & overlooking the Beautiful Green Belt. Get that Golf Course Feel without the golf balls! Den / Office off the Great Room. The Master Suite has a King Size Bed & bath includes Dual sinks & Shower. Guest Room has 2 Twin Beds. Westbrook Village is an Age Restricted Active Adult Golf Community offering 2 Amazing Golf Courses, Club House, Recreation Center, Pools, Spa, Work Out Facility, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Arts & Crafts. 2 Car Garage. 6 or 12 month lease. Landlord pays for landscaping.
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Fully furnished and will not be removed.
6 or 12 month minimum lease.
Not a seasonal rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9145 W CHINO Drive have any available units?
9145 W CHINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9145 W CHINO Drive have?
Some of 9145 W CHINO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9145 W CHINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9145 W CHINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9145 W CHINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9145 W CHINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9145 W CHINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9145 W CHINO Drive offers parking.
Does 9145 W CHINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9145 W CHINO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9145 W CHINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9145 W CHINO Drive has a pool.
Does 9145 W CHINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 9145 W CHINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9145 W CHINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9145 W CHINO Drive has units with dishwashers.

