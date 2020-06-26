All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

8903 N 114th Dr

8903 North 114th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8903 North 114th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345
Barclays Suncliff

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Barclays Suncliff is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Barclays Suncliff is available for immediate move in! Home features living room with fire place, and family room. There are double sinks in master and backyard has a small pergola and a storage shed in the finished backyard. Home also features ceiling fans, pantry and vaulted ceilings. This property is close to Westgate shopping center, the 101 and Cardinal Stadium. It is also in the Peoria School District.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4932105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 N 114th Dr have any available units?
8903 N 114th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8903 N 114th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8903 N 114th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 N 114th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8903 N 114th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8903 N 114th Dr offer parking?
No, 8903 N 114th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8903 N 114th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 N 114th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 N 114th Dr have a pool?
No, 8903 N 114th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8903 N 114th Dr have accessible units?
No, 8903 N 114th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 N 114th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8903 N 114th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8903 N 114th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8903 N 114th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
