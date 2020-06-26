8903 N 114th Dr

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Barclays Suncliff is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Barclays Suncliff is available for immediate move in! Home features living room with fire place, and family room. There are double sinks in master and backyard has a small pergola and a storage shed in the finished backyard. Home also features ceiling fans, pantry and vaulted ceilings. This property is close to Westgate shopping center, the 101 and Cardinal Stadium. It is also in the Peoria School District.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4932105)