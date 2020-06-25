8641 W Adam Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Major Cross Streets are Deer Valley Road & 83rd Avenue

Bedrooms: 4 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq. Footage: 2,417

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



No Application Fees! This 4 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bathroom Peoria home has a ton of extras. Solar has just been installed which will substantially reduce your electricity bills. This spacious home includes separate family room, living room, formal dining area and loft. Neutral painting and flooring throughout, upgraded blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Large oversized kitchen includes tons of cabinets, island, electric range, dining area, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Easy to maintain desert landscaping with artificial turf in the backyard. RV gate and 3 car garage offer plenty of space to compliment the oversized corner lot.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.