Peoria, AZ
8641 W Adam Ave
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:54 AM

8641 W Adam Ave

8641 West Adam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8641 West Adam Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Silverton

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Deer Valley Road & 83rd Avenue
Bedrooms: 4 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. Footage: 2,417
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

------------------------------
No Application Fees! This 4 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bathroom Peoria home has a ton of extras. Solar has just been installed which will substantially reduce your electricity bills. This spacious home includes separate family room, living room, formal dining area and loft. Neutral painting and flooring throughout, upgraded blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Large oversized kitchen includes tons of cabinets, island, electric range, dining area, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Easy to maintain desert landscaping with artificial turf in the backyard. RV gate and 3 car garage offer plenty of space to compliment the oversized corner lot.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8641 W Adam Ave have any available units?
8641 W Adam Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8641 W Adam Ave have?
Some of 8641 W Adam Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8641 W Adam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8641 W Adam Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 W Adam Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8641 W Adam Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8641 W Adam Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8641 W Adam Ave offers parking.
Does 8641 W Adam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8641 W Adam Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 W Adam Ave have a pool?
No, 8641 W Adam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8641 W Adam Ave have accessible units?
No, 8641 W Adam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 W Adam Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8641 W Adam Ave has units with dishwashers.
