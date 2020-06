Amenities

*We have an accepted app* Nice home in popular Bridlewood subdivision! This home has been painted INSIDE and OUT! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with separate living and family rooms. Kitchen opens to family room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Close to the 101, shopping, restaurants and Spring Training. $150.00 Administration Fee due at move in. 1% Admin and rental tax added to rent.