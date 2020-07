Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom (large rooms), 2 bath single level home with 2 car garage in popular Peoria neighborhood. This area has large lots and this home has it all! Home has new paint, new carpet, new tile, new appliances, covered patio, easy maintenance desert landscaping and so much more.