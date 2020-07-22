8252 W WILLOW Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Beautiful Peoria rental home with 3 bedrooms. Fabulous floor plan with vaulted ceilings in great room with slider to back yard and pool area which contains a Pebble-tec pool with waterfall feature. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and walk in oversize shower. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook & island. Gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher . Washer and dryer included in separate laundry room. Gas water heater. Located on cul-de-sac with Wacker park just steps away. Close to Loop 101, the restaurants of P83. Close to Arrowhead Mall and Peoria Sports Complex. No HOA! Rental tax to be added to monthly rent.