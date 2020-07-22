All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8252 W WILLOW Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8252 W WILLOW Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:10 AM

8252 W WILLOW Avenue

8252 West Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8252 West Willow Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful Peoria rental home with 3 bedrooms. Fabulous floor plan with vaulted ceilings in great room with slider to back yard and pool area which contains a Pebble-tec pool with waterfall feature. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and walk in oversize shower. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook & island. Gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher . Washer and dryer included in separate laundry room. Gas water heater. Located on cul-de-sac with Wacker park just steps away. Close to Loop 101, the restaurants of P83. Close to Arrowhead Mall and Peoria Sports Complex. No HOA! Rental tax to be added to monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8252 W WILLOW Avenue have any available units?
8252 W WILLOW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8252 W WILLOW Avenue have?
Some of 8252 W WILLOW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8252 W WILLOW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8252 W WILLOW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8252 W WILLOW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8252 W WILLOW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8252 W WILLOW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8252 W WILLOW Avenue offers parking.
Does 8252 W WILLOW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8252 W WILLOW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8252 W WILLOW Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8252 W WILLOW Avenue has a pool.
Does 8252 W WILLOW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8252 W WILLOW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8252 W WILLOW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8252 W WILLOW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College