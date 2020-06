8140 N 107TH Avenue

Amenities

HIGHLY UPGRADED CONDO WITH THE LARGEST FLOOR PLAN IN THE COMPLEX. THE GREENS CONDOS ARE IN HIGH DEMAND AND THIS GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY HAS HEATED POOL/SPA, LUSH LANDSCAPE, MATURE TREES AND GREENBELTS. THE HOME BOASTS OF VAULTED CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED CABINETS, ELECTRONIC FIREPLACE, THREE PATIOS, ALL TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING, HIGH END STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, CUSTOM LIGHTING AND PAINT AND A NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE ON THE OUTSIDE EDGE OF THE COMPLEX. WATER,SEWER,GARBAGE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS. HURRY, THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!