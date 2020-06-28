All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road

7938 West Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

7938 West Wethersfield Road, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look no further! This is a tastefully updated home with a great floor plan. 3 large bedrooms/2 baths Neutral 2-tone paint. Beautiful laminate floors. Eat-in-Kitchen with refinished cabinets, stainless appliances, and Corian counters. Large family room features vaulted ceiling and sliding glass door out to the patio and grassy backyard. Open master bedroom also features a vaulted ceiling ,updated stainless faucets, light fixtures and large tub. Guest bath has oversized vanity and updated faucets/fixtures. Ceiling fans throughout as well as front load washer/dryer. 2 car garage w/access door to backyard. Large covered patio great for entertaining. Beautiful backyard with lush green grass and a beautiful shade tree. Close to highways, shopping and restaurants. Great Peoria location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road have any available units?
7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road have?
Some of 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
