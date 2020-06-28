7938 W WETHERSFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further! This is a tastefully updated home with a great floor plan. 3 large bedrooms/2 baths Neutral 2-tone paint. Beautiful laminate floors. Eat-in-Kitchen with refinished cabinets, stainless appliances, and Corian counters. Large family room features vaulted ceiling and sliding glass door out to the patio and grassy backyard. Open master bedroom also features a vaulted ceiling ,updated stainless faucets, light fixtures and large tub. Guest bath has oversized vanity and updated faucets/fixtures. Ceiling fans throughout as well as front load washer/dryer. 2 car garage w/access door to backyard. Large covered patio great for entertaining. Beautiful backyard with lush green grass and a beautiful shade tree. Close to highways, shopping and restaurants. Great Peoria location!