Peoria, AZ
7565 West Bloomfield Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7565 West Bloomfield Road

7565 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

7565 West Bloomfield Road, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3D TOUR!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r5aGfWsnQeW

Come see this spacious home which features an open floor plan, Tile in all the right places, Cherry cabinets kitchen, 4 large bedrooms, 2.75 baths. Home is within walking distance to shopping, food and entertainment. Great school district! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7565 West Bloomfield Road have any available units?
7565 West Bloomfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 7565 West Bloomfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
7565 West Bloomfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7565 West Bloomfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7565 West Bloomfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 7565 West Bloomfield Road offer parking?
No, 7565 West Bloomfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 7565 West Bloomfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7565 West Bloomfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7565 West Bloomfield Road have a pool?
No, 7565 West Bloomfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 7565 West Bloomfield Road have accessible units?
No, 7565 West Bloomfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7565 West Bloomfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7565 West Bloomfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7565 West Bloomfield Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7565 West Bloomfield Road has units with air conditioning.

