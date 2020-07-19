7416 W Fargo Drive

Amenities

Open House 1/19/2019 from 1-4 Only Location, Location, Location!! Spectacular Arrowhead location, reputable school district, conveniently located near P83 with shops restaurants, sports and the Arrowhead mall This awesome two story home is tucked away in the private gated community of Running Horse at Arrowhead whichhas a community pool, security cameras at the gate and a play park. This is a move-in ready 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks thedining area and family room, cozy front formal area and all of the bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom features a huge walk in closet with naturallighting, bathroom with separate shower and bath. NO HIDDEN FEES rent include HOA, Taxes,and management fees. will be vacant on Feb 1