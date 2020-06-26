7360 W TETHER Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful corner lot home located in the desirable neighborhood of Terramar. This spacious home is perfect for anyone. Split floor-plan, with master suite including double sinks, garden tub, separate shower. The other living areas including formal dining, office/den, kitchen, family room and 3 bedrooms await you on the other side. You will love the sparkling pool and enjoy the fresh green grass in the large backyard. Includes pool service, landscaping, and repairs. No showings until April 16th, when it becomes vacant.No section 8, so please don't ask. Pets welcome.