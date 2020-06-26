All apartments in Peoria
7360 W TETHER Trail
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

7360 W TETHER Trail

7360 West Tether Trail · No Longer Available
Peoria
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

7360 West Tether Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383
Terramar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful corner lot home located in the desirable neighborhood of Terramar. This spacious home is perfect for anyone. Split floor-plan, with master suite including double sinks, garden tub, separate shower. The other living areas including formal dining, office/den, kitchen, family room and 3 bedrooms await you on the other side. You will love the sparkling pool and enjoy the fresh green grass in the large backyard. Includes pool service, landscaping, and repairs. No showings until April 16th, when it becomes vacant.No section 8, so please don't ask. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 W TETHER Trail have any available units?
7360 W TETHER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7360 W TETHER Trail have?
Some of 7360 W TETHER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 W TETHER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7360 W TETHER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 W TETHER Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7360 W TETHER Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7360 W TETHER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7360 W TETHER Trail offers parking.
Does 7360 W TETHER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 W TETHER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 W TETHER Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7360 W TETHER Trail has a pool.
Does 7360 W TETHER Trail have accessible units?
No, 7360 W TETHER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 W TETHER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 W TETHER Trail has units with dishwashers.
