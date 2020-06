Amenities

Available for rent: Single level home with pool, backing up to a natural wash. Low-maintenance yard in the front and back. 3 BRs + Study, with 2.5 Baths and a 3-car garage. No carpet in the house - all tile or wood flooring, Recently upgraded with slab granite counters in Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances, Water Softener and R/O System. The house is located in close walking distance to the neighborhood park. Excellent schools close by. Good access to I-17 and the 101.