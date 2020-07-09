All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

7035 W MCMAHON Way

7035 West Mcmahon Way · No Longer Available
Location

7035 West Mcmahon Way, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Clean, Bright and Open! All you have been looking for in a home. Gated community with community pool! Open floor plan downstairs - all bedrooms upstairs and New Carpeting! All the appliances come with the home. Side by Side refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher and stove! Laundry room is located upstairs for your convenience, no hauling clothes up and down the stairs - Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and master bath has his and her sinks with separate shower and tub! All bedrooms have ceiling fans - Covered back patio to enjoy the cook-outs - Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7035 W MCMAHON Way have any available units?
7035 W MCMAHON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7035 W MCMAHON Way have?
Some of 7035 W MCMAHON Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7035 W MCMAHON Way currently offering any rent specials?
7035 W MCMAHON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7035 W MCMAHON Way pet-friendly?
No, 7035 W MCMAHON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7035 W MCMAHON Way offer parking?
Yes, 7035 W MCMAHON Way offers parking.
Does 7035 W MCMAHON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7035 W MCMAHON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7035 W MCMAHON Way have a pool?
Yes, 7035 W MCMAHON Way has a pool.
Does 7035 W MCMAHON Way have accessible units?
No, 7035 W MCMAHON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7035 W MCMAHON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7035 W MCMAHON Way has units with dishwashers.

