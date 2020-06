Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Available today, Gated community townhome features a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, great room floorplan, outdoor patio, 2 car garage, situated on a corner lot Bright and open to the kitchen there are stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Now the best for last...walk to the community play grounds and gated swimming pool. HURRY this property will go fast!