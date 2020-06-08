All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29912 N 121st Ln

29912 North 121st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

29912 North 121st Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Single Level Home with Desert Views in Vistancia, a Highly Desirable Area in Peoria with Award Winning Schools. Community Pools, Community Tennis Courts, and Extensive Hiking Trails Highlight the Attractiveness of the Home. Upgraded Travertine Flooring, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Designer Kitchen Staggered Cabinets, Stainless Steel Refrigerator,, Microwave , and a Double Oven offer Luxurious Amenities. Both Bathrooms Feature Granite Counters, plus Granite Tile in Bath and Showers. Separate Dining Area Could be Utilized as Den, Teen Room, or Bonus Room. Enjoy Views of the Sunny Arizona Terrain from the Covered Patio, in a Low Maintenance Back Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29912 N 121st Ln have any available units?
29912 N 121st Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29912 N 121st Ln have?
Some of 29912 N 121st Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29912 N 121st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
29912 N 121st Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29912 N 121st Ln pet-friendly?
No, 29912 N 121st Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 29912 N 121st Ln offer parking?
Yes, 29912 N 121st Ln does offer parking.
Does 29912 N 121st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29912 N 121st Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29912 N 121st Ln have a pool?
Yes, 29912 N 121st Ln has a pool.
Does 29912 N 121st Ln have accessible units?
No, 29912 N 121st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 29912 N 121st Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 29912 N 121st Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
