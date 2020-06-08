29912 N 121st Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Single Level Home with Desert Views in Vistancia, a Highly Desirable Area in Peoria with Award Winning Schools. Community Pools, Community Tennis Courts, and Extensive Hiking Trails Highlight the Attractiveness of the Home. Upgraded Travertine Flooring, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Designer Kitchen Staggered Cabinets, Stainless Steel Refrigerator,, Microwave , and a Double Oven offer Luxurious Amenities. Both Bathrooms Feature Granite Counters, plus Granite Tile in Bath and Showers. Separate Dining Area Could be Utilized as Den, Teen Room, or Bonus Room. Enjoy Views of the Sunny Arizona Terrain from the Covered Patio, in a Low Maintenance Back Yard