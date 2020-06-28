All apartments in Peoria
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

29582 N 70TH Avenue

29582 70th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

29582 70th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION PLUS SOLAR! Located in Sonoran Mtn Ranch. This Beautiful 4 bdrm, 2ba, 2111 Sf, 2 cg garage has Solar panels to decrease over all monthly expenses. Kitchen has upgraded 42'' cherry wood cabinets, tile counter-tops, pantry, SS appliances, with 2 additional walls of counters & cabinets. Home offers a great room floor plan with a gorgeous entertainment center with TV mount in family room. Upgraded neutral carpeting, water softener, ceiling fans, separate dining room or can be used for addt'l seating room. Master bdrm offers walk in closet, tub, separate shower, dual sinks. Front/back yards are low maint. Gated front courtyard w/gorgeous mtn views. Back yard features beautiful turf lawn. This is a lovely home you will want to see. Tenant to verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29582 N 70TH Avenue have any available units?
29582 N 70TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29582 N 70TH Avenue have?
Some of 29582 N 70TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29582 N 70TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29582 N 70TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29582 N 70TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29582 N 70TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 29582 N 70TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29582 N 70TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 29582 N 70TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29582 N 70TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29582 N 70TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 29582 N 70TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29582 N 70TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29582 N 70TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29582 N 70TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29582 N 70TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
