29582 N 70TH Avenue

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION PLUS SOLAR! Located in Sonoran Mtn Ranch. This Beautiful 4 bdrm, 2ba, 2111 Sf, 2 cg garage has Solar panels to decrease over all monthly expenses. Kitchen has upgraded 42'' cherry wood cabinets, tile counter-tops, pantry, SS appliances, with 2 additional walls of counters & cabinets. Home offers a great room floor plan with a gorgeous entertainment center with TV mount in family room. Upgraded neutral carpeting, water softener, ceiling fans, separate dining room or can be used for addt'l seating room. Master bdrm offers walk in closet, tub, separate shower, dual sinks. Front/back yards are low maint. Gated front courtyard w/gorgeous mtn views. Back yard features beautiful turf lawn. This is a lovely home you will want to see. Tenant to verify all info.