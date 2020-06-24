All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28918 N 124th Ave

28918 North 124th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28918 North 124th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Vistancia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Vistancia! This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home is beneficially located close to top-rated schools, and 2 minute walk to heated pool. Planned with versatility in mind, the home layout affords a variety of living options. Walking into the tiled foyer, you'll find front office or den, formal dining, large kitchen with eating bar, generous family room, breakfast area and soaring glass sliders that open to sizable private patio. The half bath connects to a walk-in carpeted and lighted, closet/storage. Upstairs opens to another living/family room with private office adjacent. Separate master bedroom easily welcomes king size bedroom set as well as sitting areas, and spacious walk in closet. Master bath has two separate mirrored, vanity sink areas. Large shower, and separate, oversized soaking tub. Commode is behind closed door. At the opposite end of the home are two large bedrooms, each with walk-in closets. A second bathroom with shower/tub is opposite a laundry room with ample storage space and shelving. Arrive home and park in your three car garage. Plenty of room for storage as well as vehicles. Nearby via car or biking the Discovery Trail are grocery store, drug store, banks, cleaners, and much more. Act quickly, this one won't last!!!
*** AVAILABLE 4/4/2019 *** To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and Click For Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28918 N 124th Ave have any available units?
28918 N 124th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28918 N 124th Ave have?
Some of 28918 N 124th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28918 N 124th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
28918 N 124th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28918 N 124th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 28918 N 124th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 28918 N 124th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 28918 N 124th Ave offers parking.
Does 28918 N 124th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28918 N 124th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28918 N 124th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 28918 N 124th Ave has a pool.
Does 28918 N 124th Ave have accessible units?
No, 28918 N 124th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 28918 N 124th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28918 N 124th Ave has units with dishwashers.
