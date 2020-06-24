28918 N 124th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to Vistancia! This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home is beneficially located close to top-rated schools, and 2 minute walk to heated pool. Planned with versatility in mind, the home layout affords a variety of living options. Walking into the tiled foyer, you'll find front office or den, formal dining, large kitchen with eating bar, generous family room, breakfast area and soaring glass sliders that open to sizable private patio. The half bath connects to a walk-in carpeted and lighted, closet/storage. Upstairs opens to another living/family room with private office adjacent. Separate master bedroom easily welcomes king size bedroom set as well as sitting areas, and spacious walk in closet. Master bath has two separate mirrored, vanity sink areas. Large shower, and separate, oversized soaking tub. Commode is behind closed door. At the opposite end of the home are two large bedrooms, each with walk-in closets. A second bathroom with shower/tub is opposite a laundry room with ample storage space and shelving. Arrive home and park in your three car garage. Plenty of room for storage as well as vehicles. Nearby via car or biking the Discovery Trail are grocery store, drug store, banks, cleaners, and much more. Act quickly, this one won't last!!!

*** AVAILABLE 4/4/2019 *** To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and Click For Rent