27949 N 130TH Avenue

Amenities

PERFECT RENTAL! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Nicely furnished Montis model in an ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Wonderful extended patio and front courtyard offers privacy and close to the Kiva Club. 2 bedrooms/2 baths/den. Kitchen fully upgraded and stocked with dishes, pots, pans and other items. Master Bath has tiles shower and vanity. Guest BR & BA split from master suite. Garage extended 4ft. MONTHLY CLEANING SERVICE AND includes solar power, unlimited North American calling home telephone, basic local digital TV, Amazon Prime, Netflix and internet. Short walk to Kiva Club with indoor/outdoor pools, tennis courts, fitness center, day spa, cafe. No smoking. No cats. No dogs over 15 lbs. Rates differ based on time of year and length of stay .