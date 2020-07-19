27888 N 98TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Excellent rental in great condition & gated community -Spectacular Mountain Views from the 2nd story balcony - pebbletec pool with rock waterfall - Many upgrades including gourmet kitchen, gas for cooking and laundry, Genuine Basswood Plantation Shutters throughout, Office has dedicated phone & fax, baseboards, 2 fireplaces, professionally landscaped, upgraded lighting package, remodeled front porch, kitchen island,upgraded tile and carpet. Custom rain gutters installed, side driveway with curbing. Pool filter wall installed, hard wired with surround sound speakers and patio speakers.RV Gate & RV Parking Allowed in this subdivision One of the best rentals around!