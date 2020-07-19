All apartments in Peoria
27888 N 98TH Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

27888 N 98TH Drive

27888 North 98th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27888 North 98th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Excellent rental in great condition & gated community -Spectacular Mountain Views from the 2nd story balcony - pebbletec pool with rock waterfall - Many upgrades including gourmet kitchen, gas for cooking and laundry, Genuine Basswood Plantation Shutters throughout, Office has dedicated phone & fax, baseboards, 2 fireplaces, professionally landscaped, upgraded lighting package, remodeled front porch, kitchen island,upgraded tile and carpet. Custom rain gutters installed, side driveway with curbing. Pool filter wall installed, hard wired with surround sound speakers and patio speakers.RV Gate & RV Parking Allowed in this subdivision One of the best rentals around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27888 N 98TH Drive have any available units?
27888 N 98TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27888 N 98TH Drive have?
Some of 27888 N 98TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27888 N 98TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27888 N 98TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27888 N 98TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27888 N 98TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27888 N 98TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27888 N 98TH Drive offers parking.
Does 27888 N 98TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27888 N 98TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27888 N 98TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27888 N 98TH Drive has a pool.
Does 27888 N 98TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 27888 N 98TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27888 N 98TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27888 N 98TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
