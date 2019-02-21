All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 26025 N 107TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
26025 N 107TH Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

26025 N 107TH Drive

26025 North 107th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26025 North 107th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
media room
new construction
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single story home has been meticulously cared for with many upgraded items. The kitchen boasts pull out cabinets, a large pantry, a reverse osmosis (RO) water filtration for drinking water, and high-end appliances. The home features a water softener and designer high end light filtering cellular shades in all windows and patio door. The main living room, patio and guest living room have separate home theatre systems with installed ceiling speakers. The guest suite with attached living room can also be used as a media room. Outside you'll find a manicured lawn with real grass, white roses and other plants all over the backyard.*Washer, dryer & refrigerator not included. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.8%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26025 N 107TH Drive have any available units?
26025 N 107TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 26025 N 107TH Drive have?
Some of 26025 N 107TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26025 N 107TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26025 N 107TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26025 N 107TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26025 N 107TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 26025 N 107TH Drive offer parking?
No, 26025 N 107TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26025 N 107TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26025 N 107TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26025 N 107TH Drive have a pool?
No, 26025 N 107TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26025 N 107TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 26025 N 107TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26025 N 107TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26025 N 107TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College