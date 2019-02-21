26025 N 107TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite media room new construction

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single story home has been meticulously cared for with many upgraded items. The kitchen boasts pull out cabinets, a large pantry, a reverse osmosis (RO) water filtration for drinking water, and high-end appliances. The home features a water softener and designer high end light filtering cellular shades in all windows and patio door. The main living room, patio and guest living room have separate home theatre systems with installed ceiling speakers. The guest suite with attached living room can also be used as a media room. Outside you'll find a manicured lawn with real grass, white roses and other plants all over the backyard.*Washer, dryer & refrigerator not included. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.8%