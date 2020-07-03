25995 N 85TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Luxur! Best Views! This home is made for entertaining and outdoor living. At the base of Sunrise Mountain Preserve. The semi-custom on a 17,854 private cul-de-sac lot is amazing. Truly one of the great backyards in the valley. 5 bedrooms plus 4.5 bathrooms and a couple of bonus rooms. 3 car garage behind a private porte cochere allows for plenty of parking. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry and granite with built in fridge, wall ovens and gas stove top. Kitchen to Family room to Patio allows for great flow. Glass wall/doors bring the outdoors in. Master bedroom with private study and balcony to wide open view of the mountain. Downstairs guest-room and bathroom. Backyard provides private and luxurious resort living. Custom pool and spa, synthetic grass and views all around. Much more!