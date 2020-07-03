All apartments in Peoria
25995 N 85TH Lane
25995 N 85TH Lane

25995 North 85th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25995 North 85th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxur! Best Views! This home is made for entertaining and outdoor living. At the base of Sunrise Mountain Preserve. The semi-custom on a 17,854 private cul-de-sac lot is amazing. Truly one of the great backyards in the valley. 5 bedrooms plus 4.5 bathrooms and a couple of bonus rooms. 3 car garage behind a private porte cochere allows for plenty of parking. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry and granite with built in fridge, wall ovens and gas stove top. Kitchen to Family room to Patio allows for great flow. Glass wall/doors bring the outdoors in. Master bedroom with private study and balcony to wide open view of the mountain. Downstairs guest-room and bathroom. Backyard provides private and luxurious resort living. Custom pool and spa, synthetic grass and views all around. Much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25995 N 85TH Lane have any available units?
25995 N 85TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 25995 N 85TH Lane have?
Some of 25995 N 85TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25995 N 85TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25995 N 85TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25995 N 85TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25995 N 85TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 25995 N 85TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25995 N 85TH Lane offers parking.
Does 25995 N 85TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25995 N 85TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25995 N 85TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25995 N 85TH Lane has a pool.
Does 25995 N 85TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 25995 N 85TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25995 N 85TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25995 N 85TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

