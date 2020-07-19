All apartments in Peoria
22321 N 79th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22321 N 79th Drive

22321 N 79th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

22321 N 79th Dr, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
22321 N 79th Drive Available 03/01/19 Wow Must See this 3 bedroom + den with Great backyard Pool/Spa - You will Love this backyard for entertaining with a covered patio and a raised outdoor fireplace for that perfect atmosphere for evening enjoyment.
From the time you enter this gorgeous home with tiled entry and hardwood floors you walk into the living room and thru the formal dining to the eat in kitchen and family room then out the back to the pool.
There is a 3 car garage and extra storage on the side of the home thru the RV gate.
Call Steve to see this beautiful home...623-262-0196

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2884208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22321 N 79th Drive have any available units?
22321 N 79th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 22321 N 79th Drive have?
Some of 22321 N 79th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22321 N 79th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22321 N 79th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22321 N 79th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22321 N 79th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22321 N 79th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22321 N 79th Drive offers parking.
Does 22321 N 79th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22321 N 79th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22321 N 79th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22321 N 79th Drive has a pool.
Does 22321 N 79th Drive have accessible units?
No, 22321 N 79th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22321 N 79th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22321 N 79th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
