Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage hot tub pet friendly

22321 N 79th Drive Available 03/01/19 Wow Must See this 3 bedroom + den with Great backyard Pool/Spa - You will Love this backyard for entertaining with a covered patio and a raised outdoor fireplace for that perfect atmosphere for evening enjoyment.

From the time you enter this gorgeous home with tiled entry and hardwood floors you walk into the living room and thru the formal dining to the eat in kitchen and family room then out the back to the pool.

There is a 3 car garage and extra storage on the side of the home thru the RV gate.

Call Steve to see this beautiful home...623-262-0196



No Cats Allowed



