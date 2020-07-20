22076 N 103RD Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub

This fantastic 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths home is just what you are looking for! Kitchen has a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, tons of cabinets and is open to formal dining area. Master suite features private bath with dual sinks, walk-in closet & shower/tub combo. Upstairs offers two additional bedrooms with walk in closets, guest bathroom & convenient upstairs laundry. In this wonderful home you will also find ceiling fans, blinds & neutral colors throughout. Outside offers a patio area & the community boasts a playground, pool, spa and more! This one won't last! Agent is owner.