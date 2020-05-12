All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

21437 North 87th Drive

21437 North 87th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21437 North 87th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Deer Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21437 North 87th Drive have any available units?
21437 North 87th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 21437 North 87th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21437 North 87th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21437 North 87th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21437 North 87th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21437 North 87th Drive offer parking?
No, 21437 North 87th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21437 North 87th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21437 North 87th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21437 North 87th Drive have a pool?
No, 21437 North 87th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21437 North 87th Drive have accessible units?
No, 21437 North 87th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21437 North 87th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21437 North 87th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21437 North 87th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21437 North 87th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

