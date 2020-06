Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This amazing townhome is in the adult community of Ventana Lakes! 55 and older. Bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and plant shelves in all rooms. Laundry room with w/d right off the kitchen, kitchen with lots of cabinets, newer fridge and smooth top stove. Garage has built-in cabinets for plenty of storage. Beautiful Ventana Lakes has nine lakes, pools, walking trails, shopping and golf around the corner. HOA handles all landscape front and back. Call us today to view!