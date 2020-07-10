All apartments in Peoria
19610 N. 97th Lane

19610 North 97th Lane · (602) 920-5269
Location

19610 North 97th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19610 N. 97th Lane · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
WESTBROOK VILLAGE - Sophisticated 55+ Adult Living - Newly remodeled townhome in the beautiful community of Westbrook Village, directly across the street from the community pool. This home features new wood plank flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes electric range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Kitchen is bright, with new lighting. Inside washer/dryer are also included. Large walk in closet in master bedroom for great storage. Back covered patio for entertaining. The two car garage contains storage cabinets.
The community offers a clubhouse, work out facility, tennis courts, community pool, community spa, and golf course. Close to the 101, as well as dining and shopping. Pets upon approval only. This is an adult retirement community, age 55+ only. ***Please note that some very minor repairs are still underway that will be completed before move in.***

Total monthly rent payment is $1447, which includes city rental tax and administration fee. Tenant pays all utilities.
A minimum refundable security deposit of $1400 is due within 48 hours of approval and lease agreement sent. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee due are then due on lease start date. Rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.

Application fees are $60 for the first adult applicant and $30 for each additional applicant. Application fees can be paid online.
Applications are reviewed in the order they are received. An application fee is not charged unless we process your application.

To qualify for our properties we require the following:
* Please see information below regarding Criminal History
* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)
* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount
* A Credit Score of 540 or higher
* No un-discharged bankruptcy
* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent
* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord
If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:
* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com
* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID
* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)
* Applicant disclosure form (attached)
* Rental history form (attached)

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.

Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.

(RLNE5909575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19610 N. 97th Lane have any available units?
19610 N. 97th Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19610 N. 97th Lane have?
Some of 19610 N. 97th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19610 N. 97th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19610 N. 97th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19610 N. 97th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19610 N. 97th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19610 N. 97th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19610 N. 97th Lane offers parking.
Does 19610 N. 97th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19610 N. 97th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19610 N. 97th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19610 N. 97th Lane has a pool.
Does 19610 N. 97th Lane have accessible units?
No, 19610 N. 97th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19610 N. 97th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19610 N. 97th Lane has units with dishwashers.
