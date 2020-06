Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Golf Course Rental in Westbrook Village - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with new carpet, fresh paint and right on the golf course. Home features a galley style eat-in kitchen with a bay window that looks out over the golf course. It's the perfect spot to enjoy breakfast or lunch. There is a large dinning area and a covered patio perfect for patio table and chairs.



(RLNE1881486)