19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Perfect Peoria Rental in a 55+ community on a gorgeous Golf Course with spectacular views of the course from your backyard! w/community pool & tennis. When you're not out having a blast, lounge in style! This 2 bedroom unit has it all. 2 car garage with much storage space and a fold out work bench for the handy-person! All Spanish tile and carpet throughout. Washer and dryer included, as well as water softener system. Master bathroom boasts full surround mirrored vanity with large walk in closet and plenty of space! This unit is too cute to pass up, come in and take a look, we are sure you will love it! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!