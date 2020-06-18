All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N

19420 North Westbrook Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

19420 North Westbrook Parkway, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Perfect Peoria Rental in a 55+ community on a gorgeous Golf Course with spectacular views of the course from your backyard! w/community pool & tennis. When you're not out having a blast, lounge in style! This 2 bedroom unit has it all. 2 car garage with much storage space and a fold out work bench for the handy-person! All Spanish tile and carpet throughout. Washer and dryer included, as well as water softener system. Master bathroom boasts full surround mirrored vanity with large walk in closet and plenty of space! This unit is too cute to pass up, come in and take a look, we are sure you will love it! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N have any available units?
19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N have?
Some of 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N currently offering any rent specials?
19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N pet-friendly?
No, 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N offer parking?
Yes, 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N offers parking.
Does 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N have a pool?
Yes, 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N has a pool.
Does 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N have accessible units?
No, 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N does not have accessible units.
Does 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19420 N WESTBROOK Parkway N has units with dishwashers.
