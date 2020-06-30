19233 N 89TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2BR/2BA home with 2-car garage. North/south exposure. Kitchen has been updated with beautiful cabinets and granite counters. Stainless appliances. Formal Dining room and nice, large living room, freshly painted. Small bonus room for a craft room, or nice office. Covered patio and there's wonderful grapefruit, orange and mexican lemon tree. Laundry is in the garage along with lots of cabinets. Westbrook Village is a 40+ Adult community. There are two golf courses, rec center and two restaurants. Pets upon approval.