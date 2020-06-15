All apartments in Peoria
19027 N 83rd Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

19027 N 83rd Ln

19027 North 83rd Lane · (623) 302-6912
Location

19027 North 83rd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful furnished rental in Westbrook Village. 2 bedroom 2 bath. 3 month minimum. $1875 summer months. $2500 winter months . not available

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19027 N 83rd Ln have any available units?
19027 N 83rd Ln has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19027 N 83rd Ln have?
Some of 19027 N 83rd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19027 N 83rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19027 N 83rd Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19027 N 83rd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 19027 N 83rd Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19027 N 83rd Ln offer parking?
No, 19027 N 83rd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 19027 N 83rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19027 N 83rd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19027 N 83rd Ln have a pool?
No, 19027 N 83rd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 19027 N 83rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 19027 N 83rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19027 N 83rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19027 N 83rd Ln has units with dishwashers.
