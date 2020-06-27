All apartments in Peoria
18079 North 89th Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

18079 North 89th Drive

18079 North 89th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18079 North 89th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this fabulous single-story, 3 bedroom home! Floor tile throughout! Bright and open Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Spacious living room area and ceiling fans. Refrigerator, washing machine and dryer are tenant responsibility repair,replace.Conveniently located to 101 Freeway and all major shopping center on Bell and Union Hills roads. Must See!!!

Pet's with owner approval.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18079 North 89th Drive have any available units?
18079 North 89th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 18079 North 89th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18079 North 89th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18079 North 89th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18079 North 89th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18079 North 89th Drive offer parking?
No, 18079 North 89th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18079 North 89th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18079 North 89th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18079 North 89th Drive have a pool?
No, 18079 North 89th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18079 North 89th Drive have accessible units?
No, 18079 North 89th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18079 North 89th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18079 North 89th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18079 North 89th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18079 North 89th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
