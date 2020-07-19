17727 N 89TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub pet friendly

Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Peoria. Gated community with pool and spa. Home features low maintenance desert landscaping front yard that HOA maintains. Back yard has nice paver area with covered patio for entertaining. 1 bedroom has wood floors and double doors like the master. Carpet in master and second bedroom. Master bath has separate tub & shower with private toilet room and large walk-in closet. Water softener makes is great for baths and laundry. Plantation shutters and blinds for all windows with neutral paint throughout. The luxurious kitchen offers ample cabinets, pantry, built-in desk, corian countertops and recessed lighting. Double pane windows and solar power make for a very comfortable home and less than $100/month for electric. 1 small dog allowed. No cats per own