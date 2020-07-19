All apartments in Peoria
17727 N 89TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17727 N 89TH Drive

17727 North 89th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17727 North 89th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Peoria. Gated community with pool and spa. Home features low maintenance desert landscaping front yard that HOA maintains. Back yard has nice paver area with covered patio for entertaining. 1 bedroom has wood floors and double doors like the master. Carpet in master and second bedroom. Master bath has separate tub & shower with private toilet room and large walk-in closet. Water softener makes is great for baths and laundry. Plantation shutters and blinds for all windows with neutral paint throughout. The luxurious kitchen offers ample cabinets, pantry, built-in desk, corian countertops and recessed lighting. Double pane windows and solar power make for a very comfortable home and less than $100/month for electric. 1 small dog allowed. No cats per own

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17727 N 89TH Drive have any available units?
17727 N 89TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 17727 N 89TH Drive have?
Some of 17727 N 89TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17727 N 89TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17727 N 89TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17727 N 89TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17727 N 89TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17727 N 89TH Drive offer parking?
No, 17727 N 89TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17727 N 89TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17727 N 89TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17727 N 89TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17727 N 89TH Drive has a pool.
Does 17727 N 89TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 17727 N 89TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17727 N 89TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17727 N 89TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
