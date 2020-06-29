17462 N 92ND Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Brand new wood look tile floors were just installed and freshly painted. This unit is located adjacent to a neighborhood pocket park. Perfect location if you want tons of green grass at your door step, this is for you. Inside find a great room floor plan downstairs, direct access to the garage, powder room, storage under the staircase and an exit to a small private patio. The kitchen over looks the park and offers plenty of storage. Upstairs find 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths, including the master, plus laundry room. The master has a small balcony over looking the park. There is a community pool and ramada for summer fun! This home is now ready to go as of 10/14/19