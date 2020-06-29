All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 17462 N 92ND Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
17462 N 92ND Glen
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

17462 N 92ND Glen

17462 North 92nd Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17462 North 92nd Glen, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Brand new wood look tile floors were just installed and freshly painted. This unit is located adjacent to a neighborhood pocket park. Perfect location if you want tons of green grass at your door step, this is for you. Inside find a great room floor plan downstairs, direct access to the garage, powder room, storage under the staircase and an exit to a small private patio. The kitchen over looks the park and offers plenty of storage. Upstairs find 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths, including the master, plus laundry room. The master has a small balcony over looking the park. There is a community pool and ramada for summer fun! This home is now ready to go as of 10/14/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17462 N 92ND Glen have any available units?
17462 N 92ND Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 17462 N 92ND Glen have?
Some of 17462 N 92ND Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17462 N 92ND Glen currently offering any rent specials?
17462 N 92ND Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17462 N 92ND Glen pet-friendly?
No, 17462 N 92ND Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 17462 N 92ND Glen offer parking?
Yes, 17462 N 92ND Glen offers parking.
Does 17462 N 92ND Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17462 N 92ND Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17462 N 92ND Glen have a pool?
Yes, 17462 N 92ND Glen has a pool.
Does 17462 N 92ND Glen have accessible units?
No, 17462 N 92ND Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 17462 N 92ND Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17462 N 92ND Glen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Moxi
8650 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College