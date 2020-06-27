All apartments in Peoria
16000 N 86th Ln
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

16000 N 86th Ln

16000 North 86th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16000 North 86th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely Peoria home is now available to rent! Featuring an open and airy floor plan, this place boasts a spacious living room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, dining room, vaulted ceilings, tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and ceilings fans. Great curb appeal with a small grassy section and two mature palm trees. The backyard is all desert landscaped for easy maintenance and does offer a nice covered patio. The fridge pictured does NOT convey and will be removed shortly. Come view while you still can!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16000 N 86th Ln have any available units?
16000 N 86th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 16000 N 86th Ln have?
Some of 16000 N 86th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16000 N 86th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16000 N 86th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16000 N 86th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16000 N 86th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16000 N 86th Ln offer parking?
No, 16000 N 86th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16000 N 86th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16000 N 86th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16000 N 86th Ln have a pool?
No, 16000 N 86th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16000 N 86th Ln have accessible units?
No, 16000 N 86th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16000 N 86th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16000 N 86th Ln has units with dishwashers.
