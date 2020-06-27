16000 N 86th Ln

Amenities
This lovely Peoria home is now available to rent! Featuring an open and airy floor plan, this place boasts a spacious living room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, dining room, vaulted ceilings, tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and ceilings fans. Great curb appeal with a small grassy section and two mature palm trees. The backyard is all desert landscaped for easy maintenance and does offer a nice covered patio. The fridge pictured does NOT convey and will be removed shortly. Come view while you still can!
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.