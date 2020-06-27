16000 N 86th Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely Peoria home is now available to rent! Featuring an open and airy floor plan, this place boasts a spacious living room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, dining room, vaulted ceilings, tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and ceilings fans. Great curb appeal with a small grassy section and two mature palm trees. The backyard is all desert landscaped for easy maintenance and does offer a nice covered patio. The fridge pictured does NOT convey and will be removed shortly. Come view while you still can!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.