15940 N 86TH Lane
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:55 AM

15940 N 86TH Lane

15940 North 86th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15940 North 86th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
No sign on property. Must make appointment.Occupied.. Great Community in Desert Harbor/New River Shores.Open Great Room Floor Plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer niches/planter shelves. Large eat-in-kitchen that features a breakfast bar and nook with bay windows. Three bedrooms all with built-in closet organizers,Spacious master bedroom & master bathroom with garden tub/shower combination.Home also features 3 skylights in the bathroom,laundry room & master bedroom closet Inside Laundry room has extra cabinets. Your family will enjoy entertaining in the private lush green back yard, surrounded by a block fence. Covered patio and children's play area. Top rated Peoria schools.Appt ONLY! Occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15940 N 86TH Lane have any available units?
15940 N 86TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 15940 N 86TH Lane have?
Some of 15940 N 86TH Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15940 N 86TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15940 N 86TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15940 N 86TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15940 N 86TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 15940 N 86TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15940 N 86TH Lane offers parking.
Does 15940 N 86TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15940 N 86TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15940 N 86TH Lane have a pool?
No, 15940 N 86TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15940 N 86TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 15940 N 86TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15940 N 86TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15940 N 86TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
