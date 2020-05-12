15940 N 86TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

No sign on property. Must make appointment.Occupied.. Great Community in Desert Harbor/New River Shores.Open Great Room Floor Plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer niches/planter shelves. Large eat-in-kitchen that features a breakfast bar and nook with bay windows. Three bedrooms all with built-in closet organizers,Spacious master bedroom & master bathroom with garden tub/shower combination.Home also features 3 skylights in the bathroom,laundry room & master bedroom closet Inside Laundry room has extra cabinets. Your family will enjoy entertaining in the private lush green back yard, surrounded by a block fence. Covered patio and children's play area. Top rated Peoria schools.Appt ONLY! Occupied